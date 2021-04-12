NFL.com lists Riley Reiff as Vikings’ biggest offseason loss
The Vikings need offensive line help with free agency coming to a close and the draft upcoming. The team cut ties with starting left tackle Riley Reiff to save some around $11.75 million earlier this offseason. Grant Gordon over at NFL.com listed Reiff as the Vikings’ biggest offseason loss. The Vikings have the 14th overall pick in the draft, along with two third-round picks, where they could look for offensive line depth