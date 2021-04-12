NFL.com lists Riley Reiff as Vikings’ biggest offseason loss

Reuters

Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin came off the bench to turn the game around for lowly Newcastle United as they came from behind to earn a vital 2-1 Premier League win at Burnley on Sunday. Burnley had led through an 18th-minute goal from Czech striker Matej Vydra and were well on top before substitute Saint-Maximin changed the game inside seven minutes with an assist and a goal. The result will ease the nerves of Newcastle fans whose team are now six points above Fulham, who occupy the final relegation spot.