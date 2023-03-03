NFL.com lists Bengals as one of best Jalen Ramsey landing spots

The Cincinnati Bengals probably shouldn’t be in on a trade for Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

True as that may be, it doesn’t mean the Bengals aren’t a good fit for Ramsey.

NFL.com’s Adam Schein just ranked the Bengals as the sixth-best spot for Ramsey (of nine listed). And while Schein cautioned that the Bengals have to put a ton of money elsewhere so a move like this is unlikely, it might also be one heck of a way to stay in the AFC running:

“That said, if you want to talk about how Cincy can get back on top of Kansas City in the highly competitive AFC, this is the move. Adding dynamic defenders like Ramsey is how you approach the cheat code who goes by the name of Patrick Mahomes. Ramsey and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo would make sweet music together.”

And that’s the thing with Ramsey-Bengals talk. It’s highly improbable regardless of trade or free agency. He’s one of the game’s best corners, but his current $17 million cap hit in 2023 or similar contract as a free agent would simply be too much for the Bengals to buy.

Keep in mind the Bengals have been putting in work on notable first-round cornerbacks and already have Cam Taylor-Britt and Chidobe Awuzie. While it might not be as flashy as adding Ramsey, the Bengals might add a notable rookie to what they already have and spend that precious money elsewhere.

Even so, this isn’t the first time someone has proposed a trade the Bengals could make for Ramsey — and it probably won’t be the last.

More Latest News!

Jaguars not franchise tagging Jawaan Taylor could help Bengals in free agency Bengals met with CB prospect Emmanuel Forbes Should Bengals look at Cameron Brate if Bucs cut TE?

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire