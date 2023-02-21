NFL.com grades the Falcons’ 2022 draft class

First impressions go a long way, and that’s especially true when it comes to rookies in the NFL. Each year, certain players hit the ground running, while others take a little more time to hit their stride.

However, early success can be misleading and thxere are a number of factors to consider when evaluating rookie success. Injuries, playing time and roster competition all play a role in how first-year players fare in the NFL.

It’s usually best to wait at least three years to make a fair evaluation, but that’s a luxury that year-round media coverage simply doesn’t allow. In a new feature from NFL.com, Nick Shook gives a detailed breakdown of each team’s 2022 draft class and hands out grades.

Shook gave the Falcons a “B-minus” grade, which tied them with the Saints for highest grade in the NFC South.

Atlanta has to be fairly happy with the early results of this year’s draft class. Several of the players have shown promise and as Shook points out, London already looks like a quality No. 1 wide receiver.

Fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier rushed for over 1,000 yards and appears to be the future of the running back position for the Falcons.

It will be interesting to see how new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen impacts the development of guys like Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone and Troy Andersen in 2023.

