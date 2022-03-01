How has NFL.com graded Oklahoma’s NFL draft hopefuls heading into the scouting combine?

Figuring out where players will get selected in the NFL draft isn’t a guessing game you want to put a lot of money on. Many players will get a consensus draft slot, like Alabama’s Evan Neal or Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson. Both of those players are consensus top five players in the draft.

In a year where there isn’t a sure-fire quarterback occupying the top spot, it’s challenging to determine where the top players will land. While it’s likely those players will go in the top five, it’s not always a sure thing. Positional value comes into play.

It gets even more difficult as the draft goes along. Some teams will value a trait that other teams deem less valuable. Because NFL teams differ so much on draft analysis and projections, draft analysts will vary.

As we’ve seen in recent mock drafts, as many as four Oklahoma Sooners could go in the top three rounds of the 2022 NFL draft. Nik Bonitto and Perrion Winfrey have been top 60 players throughout the draft process, but joining them recently is linebacker Brian Asamoah. In the Draft Wire’s latest three-round mock draft, Marquis Hayes jumped into the top 100 as well.

Over at NFL.com, they’ve done scouting reports on eight of the 12 Sooners declared for the NFL draft and eight of the 11 Sooners who will participate in this week’s festivities in Indianapolis.

Let’s look at how NFL.com has the Sooners graded at this point in the draft process.

Nik Bonitto, EDGE

OU’s Nik Bonitto (11) celebrates after a sack during the Big 12 Championship Game against Iowa State last Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Isaiah Thomas, Defensive End

Oklahoma’s Isaiah Thomas (95) chases after Iowa State’s Brock Purdy (15) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Oklahoma won 28-21. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Perrion Winfrey, Defensive Tackle

Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (8) tackles Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) during the first quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kennedy Brooks, Running Back

Sep 29, 2018; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs for a touchdown during the game against the Baylor Bears at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Asamoah, Linebacker

(Credit: OU Athletics)

Jeremiah Hall, Fullback

Oct 23, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Jeremiah Hall (27) scores a touchdown as Kansas Jayhawks safety O.J. Burroughs (5) defends during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Marquis Hayes, Guard

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Mike Woods, Wide Receiver

Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Michael Woods II (8) is tackled by Baylor Bears cornerback Al Walcott (13) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

