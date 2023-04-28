NFL.com gives Bears an A draft grade for picking Darnell Wright

NFL.com gives Bears an A for picking Darnell Wright originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Some people were wondering why the Chicago Bears passed on Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Bears traded down to the Eagles' No. 10 pick and selected Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

But NFL.com's Chad Reuter isn't one of those people. He gave the Bears a draft grade of an A, but he seems to also factor in the haul Chicago got for trading down from No. 1 to No. 9 as well.

"General manager Ryan Poles made the best of a disappointing 2022 campaign, trading out of the top overall pick in exchange for three premium selections (a 2023 second-round pick, 2024 first and 2015 second)," Reuter wrote. "They moved back again, swapping spots with the Eagles at No. 10 while adding a 2024 fourth-round selection, to take Wright, who worked himself into a top-10 pick after moving from left to right tackle last fall. His ability to move defenders off the snap and find targets in space will be used immediately by the Bears."

Poles suggested the decision to pass on Carter was related to character.

"I won’t comment specifically on him but character’s always going to be important for us," Pole said Thursday night after Round 1.

The Bears needed protection for Justin Fields, but had needs all over the field. The Bears were bound to do well in the draft given how many needs the team had.

Some questioned selecting a right tackle in Wright vs. a left tackle or player with more versatility like Northwestern's Peter Skoronski.

Poles also shed some light on that decision.

"The one thing that stands out with him is he's a tone-setter," Poles said Thursday night. "He plays with an edge to him, which we love. We want more of."

