NFL.com gave Bears’ 2021 rookie draft class a B- grade

As his parting gift, former Bears general manager Ryan Pace left the team with a 2021 rookie draft class with plenty of potential. At the time, Pace’s seven-player draft class was hailed as the best of the draft. But, as we know, you can never grade a draft class before the players even hit the field.

So how did Chicago’s rookie draft class fare when all was said and done in 2021?

NFL.com is grading each of the 32 NFL team’s 2021 rookie draft classes following one season. The Bears earned a B-, which was to be expected following Justin Fields’ rocky debut and some potential late-round gems.

When looking at Chicago’s rookie draft class, you have to start with Fields, who the Bears traded up to acquire at 11th overall. It was a bold move for Pace to acquire a franchise quarterback of the future, which could’ve saved his job. But the handling of Fields ultimately resulted in Pace and Matt Nagy’s firings at the end of the season.

Fields flashed plenty of potential, but he had his share of mistakes — some of which were on him and others that were on the coaching staff.

…the 22-year-old did flash rare traits with his arm and legs, despite the fact Nagy didn’t always put him in the best position to show them off. He still holds onto the ball too long — which helps explain his 12 fumbles in 12 total games — but that 4.4 pro day speed translates quite nicely to the pro game. And his downfield accuracy’s undeniable, whether he’s standing tall in the pocket, rolling to the right or escaping a collapsing pocket to his left. The skill set’s highly enticing — now it’s up to the new coaching staff to cultivate consistency.

Aside from Fields, there were some late-round gems with this group, which was Pace’s specialty. Fifth-round offensive tackle Larry Borom stepped in at right tackle and was solid, while sixth-round running back Khalil Herbert and cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. looked like steals that could have significant impacts in 2022.

Beyond the marquee-topping first-round pick, Chicago’s 2021 draft haul was a mixed bag in Year 1. While Jenkins’ rookie season was marred by injuries and inadequacy, the Bears’ second OT selection (Borom) proved to be a late-round find. Speaking of which, Herbert and Graham look like sixth-round steals, albeit in a much more limited sample size for the latter.

For all of the good, there were plenty of questions from this group. Second-round offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who the Bears traded up to land, missed most of the season after back surgery and wide receiver Dazz Newsome spent most of the year on the practice squad.

But one year won’t define this draft class. Let’s check back in a few years down the line.

