NFL.com expects Bills to gain 2024 NFL draft compensatory pick

While it’s not official, the league’s website projecting it helps.

According to NFL.com, the Buffalo Bills are expected to receive and extra third-round pick at the 2024 NFL draft.

It was projected by the outlet that the Bills are slated to receive a compensatory selection due to the loss of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. A pending free agent after 2022, Edmunds signed with the Chicago Bears.

The formula for comp selections is not one that’s set in stone. However, part of it is based on free agents a team lost the year prior vs. ones gained.

This year, a total of 16 teams in the NFL received comp picks as 37 selections between Rounds 3 and 7 were handed out. Buffalo was not one of them, but they will be next year according to NFL.com. After multiple trades and the expected comp pick, the Bills could have up to 10 selections at the 2024 draft.

Earlier this offseason, general manager Brandon Beane also said he was predicting the Bills would receive the extra selection. The NFL won’t officially announce that until next offseason, but it appears likely that an extra selection will be coming Beane’s way.

