NFL.com analyst predicts Bills make ‘big splash’ at 2023 draft

One longtime NFL draft analyst has predicted that the Buffalo Bills will be part of some kind of activity at the 2023 event.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has stuck to his guns and has continued to think that Buffalo is going to make something happen at the draft. The analyst has previously reflected that sentiment in mock drafts he has put together throughout the offseason.

His reasoning is because he thinks the Bills are still in the mindset of needing to make that one last move to push their squad over the hump and into the Super Bowl–That, similar to the idea of Buffalo signing Von Miller last offseason.

Via the Establish The Run podcast, Zierlain said he specifically thinks that the Philadelphia Eagles and Bills are the two teams to watch in his regard.

“I feel confident that Philadelphia is going to make a big splash, and Buffalo too. I don’t think you get that close (to a Super Bowl) and not say we need to take our shot right here. And I think of both of those teams, Buffalo could aggressively move up for somebody.” Zierlein said.

We’re only days away from the start of the first round of the 2023 draft, so we’ll find out if Zierlein’s prediction comes true soon.

Part of his thoughts on the Bills can be found in the Establish The Run clip below:

“I feel confident that Buffalo is going to make a big splash in the draft.” – @LanceZierlein pic.twitter.com/HOpWUs6g0d — Establish The Run (@EstablishTheRun) April 23, 2023

