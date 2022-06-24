NFL.com’s Adam Rank predicts Broncos will go 12-5 this season

The football conglomerate is aboard the Denver Broncos hype train.

Like with Broncos Wire’s win-loss predictions for next season, NFL.com’s Adam Rank pegs a 12-5 record for the Broncos next season as well.

The Broncos best Russell Wilson‘s former team, the Seattle Seahawks Week 1 and start 3-0, according to Rank. Then, the Broncos total a five-game winning streak starting Week 7 with a win against the New York Jets. The team’s streak breaks Week 13 against the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens.

After a two-game losing streak to the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs, respectively, the Broncos beat the Los Angeles Chargers to close out the season, according to Rank.

Perhaps the only curveball in the schedule prediction, Rank believes the Broncos can beat the Chiefs next season. We’ll see. Rank’s 12-5 prediction comes on the heels of coworker Willie McGinest predicting a 9-8 record for the Broncos. Check out Rank break down the Broncos’ schedule above.

