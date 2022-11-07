42

Colts fire head coach Frank Reich after 3-5-1 start

Liz Roscher
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that they've fired head coach Frank Reich.

It's been a difficult season for Reich and the Colts. They lost their fifth game of the season on Sunday, an embarrassing 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, which brought them to a 3-5-1 record through nine weeks. Their quarterback position has been a disaster, with new starting QB Matt Ryan getting benched after their loss in Week 7 in favor of backup Sam Ehlinger, who led the team to defeat against the Patriots.

Reich was hired in Feb. 2018, just weeks after he won the Super Bowl as offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles. He ends his time in Indy with a 40-33-1 record.

This story will be updated.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 30: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts walks off the field after losing 17-16 to the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
The Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday, less than one day after fifth loss of the season, an embarrassing 26-3 defeat by the Patriots. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

