Colts fire head coach Frank Reich after 3-5-1 start

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that they've fired head coach Frank Reich.

It's been a difficult season for Reich and the Colts. They lost their fifth game of the season on Sunday, an embarrassing 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, which brought them to a 3-5-1 record through nine weeks. Their quarterback position has been a disaster, with new starting QB Matt Ryan getting benched after their loss in Week 7 in favor of backup Sam Ehlinger, who led the team to defeat against the Patriots.

Reich was hired in Feb. 2018, just weeks after he won the Super Bowl as offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles. He ends his time in Indy with a 40-33-1 record.

This story will be updated.