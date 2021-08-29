Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is expected to miss multiple weeks with injury, The Athletic's Stephen Holder and Zak Keefer reported Sunday.

It's another hit to the Colts' offense. Rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger suffered a sprained knee in Friday's preseason finale and will miss 5-6 weeks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. And offensive lineman Sam Tevi will reportedly miss the entire season with a torn ACL, ESPN's Mike Wells reported Sunday morning.

Hilton expected to miss 'multiple weeks'

T.Y. Hilton will be out "multiple weeks," per a report, after an unspecified injury in practice. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The unspecified injury is not expected to be season-ending, per the report. Hilton reportedly suffered the injury in practice on Wednesday, but later returned. An exact timeline is also unknown.

NFL Network is reporting he's being evaluated for a neck injury.

Hilton, 31, is a constant in Indianapolis. He's been the No. 1 receiver over the past nine seasons with the club and has played in at least 14 of 16 games in eight of those nine years. He missed six games in 2019, mostly due to a partially torn calf muscle.

The 5-foot-10 Hilton caught 56 passes for 762 yards and five touchdowns in 2020. Over his career, which includes four Pro Bowls, he has 608 catches for 9,360 yards and 50 scores.

He re-signed with the Colts, who drafted him in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, on a one-year, $8 million deal this past March in free agency. He said he gave up a larger multiyear deal with the Baltimore Ravens to stay in Indianapolis and will reevaluate after the season on whether he wants to keep playing.

Colts' injury woes continue

Indianapolis was already coming into this season with health questions surrounding quarterback Carson Wetnz, but now have more with Ehlinger's sprained knee. He hurt it in the first half of a 27-17 win against the Detroit Lions on Friday. The rookie out of Texas can recover without any surgeries, per ESPN's Schefter.

Wentz had foot surgery earlier this month. He was listed as out anywhere from 5-12 weeks, but returned to practice one week ago. All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson also returned after foot surgery.

Now Ehlinger is out, leaving Jacob Eason as the starter for the Sept. 12 regular season opener if Wentz can't go. The Colts host the Seahawks.