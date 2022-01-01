Colts activate QB Carson Wentz from COVID list

The Indianapolis Colts are getting a vital player back, and just in time for their Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Quarterback Carson Wentz was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, a few hours shy of the activation deadline for Sunday's game.

Wentz was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Under the old rules, as an unvaccinated player, he would have had to spend 10 days on the list and would have definitely missed Sunday's game against the Raiders. But under the new rules, he only had to spend five days out of commission after testing positive if he's asymptomatic, so he was able to come off the list much sooner. The Colts also activated cornerback T.J. Carrie and right tackle Braden Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Colts haven't announced that Wentz will play on Sunday, and he'll still need final clearance from the team doctor. But his activation before the 4 p.m. ET deadline indicates that the Colts expect Wentz to be cleared to start on Sunday.

And the Colts definitely want Wentz under center for the contest against the Raiders. If they win, they clinch a playoff berth.