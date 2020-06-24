With the COVID-19 pandemic still prevalent, sports and large gatherings remain a daunting prospect.

The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that since it is unclear if where the progression of the coronavirus will be in the fall, it is "impossible to call" on if and when a return to play can happen.

The Outbreak has recently made a resurgence in Florida, which is having a lot of NBA players rethink if they will be coming to Orland for the restart of the season.

In an interview with Kristian Dyer of SI.com, Fauci said that situation related to Football and its retune to the ball will entirely be dictated by the dynamics of where COVID-19 will be at that time.

He also stated, at the end of the day, it is up to the players and the NFL itself.

Optimally you would want to see the level of infection dramatically decreased and good control of any evidence of resurgence. Again, the officials of the league in consultation with the players will make their own decisions. . . . My statements about the NFL season have been misinterpreted and taken out of context. I was asked by officials from the NFL about risks associated with various scenarios that the NFL might face in consideration of the upcoming season. I provided advice from a public health standpoint. The ultimate decision is not mine but that of the officials of the NFL and the players themselves.

With NFL training camps being just about a month away, this is a good time to wait for more data to surface on if it is safe to get the season going, with or without fans.

With fans possibly not going to be at the game, this could a huge financial loss.

But, an unnamed NFL told Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com. that something could work out towards when the season starts.

"Attendance will be a state-by-state, county-by-county thing, It will not be a one size fits all."

Some states may allow fans, while others may not.

The NFL remains highly optimistic that the season will be played in full. In some cities, there should be or eventually could be optimism that fans will be present to watch.

