NFL collaborates with local artist for New Orleans’ Super Bowl LIX logo
For the first time ever, the NFL collaborated with a local artist on the creation of a Super Bowl logo.
The artist who created our new logo, Tahj Williams, is the queen of her Black Masking Indian tribe in New Orleans, the home of Super Bowl LIX.
With a beading tradition and… pic.twitter.com/qC05f8VL76
— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024
This is really cool — the NFL will hold Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome to close out its upcoming 2024 season, and for the first time the league has partnered with a local artist to design the championship game’s unique logo.
And they selected Tahj Williams, Queen of the Golden Eagle Black Masking Indians, as the artist. A specialist in intricate beadwork, Williams created a handmade logo in vibrant colors to represent Super Bowl LIX that recalls the ornate costumes she and her community assemble each year for Mardi Gras, capping off Carnival season. It’s a special design for a special event. And that title game will be here before we know it.