NFL collaborates with local artist for New Orleans’ Super Bowl LIX logo

John Sigler
·1 min read

This is really cool — the NFL will hold Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome to close out its upcoming 2024 season, and for the first time the league has partnered with a local artist to design the championship game’s unique logo.

And they selected Tahj Williams, Queen of the Golden Eagle Black Masking Indians, as the artist. A specialist in intricate beadwork, Williams created a handmade logo in vibrant colors to represent Super Bowl LIX that recalls the ornate costumes she and her community assemble each year for Mardi Gras, capping off Carnival season. It’s a special design for a special event. And that title game will be here before we know it.

