NFL: Colin Kaepernick praises Miami Dolphins duo for protesting during national anthem

Colin Kaepernick has thanked Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson for protesting during the US national anthem on Sunday as the new NFL season got underway.

The Miami Dolphins duo continued the kneeling protest which Kaepernick startedin 2016 to highlight racial injustice.

Kaepernick's courage recently saw him become the face of Nike’s new advertising campaign, which features the words: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson protest during the national anthem (AP)

“My brothers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed! They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated,” Kaepernick said on Twitter.

“Their courage will move the world forward! Love is at the roof of our resistance.”

Donald Trump, who has been hugely critical of Kaepernick and called for protesting players to be sacked, responded to Stills and Wilson’s actions by taking aim at the sport’s viewing figures.

“Wow, NFL first game ratings are way down over an already really bad last year comparison,” he tweeted. “Viewership declined 13%, the lowest in over a decade.

“If the players stood proudly for our Flag and Anthem, and it is all shown on broadcast, maybe ratings could come back? Otherwise worse!”

American sports broadcaster ESPN planned to avoid the controversy by not showing the national anthem live as part of its NFL coverage, a move which NBC could follow.

The NFL are still deciding how to treat the issue and ESPN reported that potential plans to fine plays that kneel or protest during the anthem have been put on hold.