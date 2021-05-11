Colin Kaepernick editing, publishing collection of police abolition essays

Colin Kaepernick is continuing to keep busy despite still not having a job in the NFL. On Tuesday he announced that his publishing shingle, Kaepernick Publishing, will be releasing an anthology of essays on police and prison abolition in October. "Abolition for the People: The movement for a future without policing & prisons" will contain 30 essays, and Kaepernick himself served as editor.

The topic of police and prison abolition is something Kaepernick has been passionate about for years. When he first knelt during the national anthem before a preseason game in 2016, he told NFL.com that he was doing it to protest institutional racism and law enforcement's treatment of Black people.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

Kaepernick's amazing timing

The timing of Kaepernick's announcement couldn't be more perfect. It was reported on Monday that after switching positions from quarterback to tight end and calling up his old college coach to request a tryout, Tim Tebow is on the verge of signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tebow hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2012 for reasons that were entirely related to his talent level, and since then he's become a college football broadcaster and spent four years pursuing an ill-fated baseball career.

Just one day later, Kaepernick, who hasn't appeared in an NFL game since Jan. 1, 2017 for reasons that are unrelated to his talent level, announced the release of a personally meaningful essay collection that he edited himself.

If Kaepernick wanted people to compare and contrast, or perhaps wonder why Tebow is getting another chance at an NFL job while he still isn't, he couldn't have picked a better time to announce his book.

