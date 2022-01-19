NFL coaching rumors: Seahawks request interview with Sean Desai

Report: Seahawks request interview with Sean Desai originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For the first time, we’re getting word of a coordinator on Matt Nagy’s former Bears staff getting some attention from another team. According to a report from The Athletic, defensive coordinator Sean Desai has been linked to a new team.

Hearing that another name to watch in the Seahawks defensive coordinator search is Sean Desai of the Bears. Seahawks have requested to interview him, I'm told. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) January 19, 2022

The Seahawks fired their defensive coordinator, Ken Norton, on Tuesday

Seattle got a first hand look at what Desai’s defense can do when it’s clicking. After surrendering a 41-yard touchdown to D.K. Metcalf on the first drive of the Week 16 matchup between the Seahawks and the Bears, Desai’s defense tightened up and limited Metcalf to only one catch for no gain throughout the rest of the game. The team also made the necessary adjustments to hold the Seahawks to seven points in the second half, after surrendering 17 in the first half. Perhaps most impressive was how the defense limited star QB Russell Wilson. They sacked Wilson twice, and held him to a paltry 181 passing yards on 27 attempts.

Desai earned praise this year for finding creative ways to help Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn get to the quarterback early in the year. He positioned the two side-by-side in certain situations and used stunts to confuse opposing offensive lines. Desai also showed a knack for dialing up pressure from linebackers or defensive backs at the right moments.

The one critique of Desai’s defense was that they continued to make mental errors throughout the season. From forgetting to touch down receivers, to failing to hand off coverage assignments properly, the secondary was exposed routinely from Week 1 to Week 18.

This season, Desai’s defense ranked No. 6 in the NFL in yards allowed, but No. 22 in points allowed. They also struggled taking the ball away, forcing only 16 turnovers in 17 games, which ranked tied-for-26th in the league.

