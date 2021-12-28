NFL coaching rumors: Josh McDaniels not on Jaguars or Raiders' interview lists

NFL coaching rumors: Is McDaniels even in the running for Jags job? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's been plenty of buzz about Josh McDaniels and his potential fit as the Jacksonville Jaguars' new head coach. But as of now, McDaniels isn't even on Jacksonville's radar.

Teams were allowed to set up interviews with head coach candidates starting Tuesday, and the Jaguars got down to business by reportedly reaching out to several potential candidates -- none of whom are the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator.

Here are the head coach candidates Jacksonville has requested to interview after firing Urban Meyer earlier this month, per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero and ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich

Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn

The Jaguars job seemed appealing for McDaniels because it would allow him to work with a potential superstar quarterback in No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. But if McDaniels was a serious candidate for the job, you'd think he'd be one of Jacksonville's first calls.

In fact, McDaniels' name hasn't popped up on any team's interview list yet. According to NFL writer Aaron Wilson, the Las Vegas Raiders have four other candidates in mind as of Tuesday.

Raiders are expected to look at multiple head coaching candidates, including Todd Bowles, Leslie Frazier, Gus Bradley, Rich Bisaccia, according to league sources. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 28, 2021

It's still very early in the process, so McDaniels could hear from a team in the near future. But after pulling out of the Indianapolis Colts head coach job in 2018 and missing out on the Philadelphia Eagles' and Cleveland Browns' gigs in 2020, McDaniels may not be as serious a candidate as he has been in the past.

There's also a possibility that McDaniels doesn't mind staying put. He's reportedly the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the NFL and has his own talented young quarterback in rookie Mac Jones, who has looked very promising through 15 NFL games.