NFL coaching changes: Who is in and out across the league

The Monday following Week 17 in the NFL is one of the toughest days of the league year. Organizations that failed to meet expectations often make changes at the top, resulting in a number of coaching and even front office firings.

It is part of the business of the NFL, and as such there will be lots of stories that unfold over the next few days. Here is a list of all the coaching changes made around the league.

Adam Gase, New York Jets

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The first coaching change following the regular season was one that was expected for a long time. The New York Jets managed to win two of their final three games of the season, but that did not stop the organization from severing ties with head coach Adam Gase. The team announced the decision on Sunday night: https://twitter.com/nyjets/status/1345914350620598273 The Jets have the second-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and can go a number of different directions with that selection, including looking at a new face at quarterback. In terms of their next hire, here are some suggestions.