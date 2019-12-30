With only one regular-season game remaining, the news is beginning to trickle down about front-office shakeups.

Here is everything you need to know:

12/29

Scroll to continue with content Ad

8:45 p.m. Dave Gettleman mum on the future of HC Pat Shurmur.

Dave Gettleman walks past a couple of us just now and says "We'll talk Tuesday." #Giants #NFL — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) December 30, 2019

8:28 p.m.: Jerry Jones doesn't give a timetable on Jason Garrett's future in Dallas.

Jerry Jones spent 30 minutes answering questions outside the locker room but was not revealing about his plans for Jason Garrett, described season as "mind-boggling" and said he deserves his share of blame for #Cowboys failing to meet expectations. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 30, 2019

8:00 p.m: Browns GM John Dorsey formally announces the firing of HC Freddie Kitchens.

Statement from GM John Dorsey: pic.twitter.com/uhNoMsJOb1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 30, 2019





7:42 p.m.: Redskins scheduled to meet with Ron Rivera on Monday, per ESPN.

Story continues

Ron Rivera is meeting with the Washington Redskins on Monday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2019

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

NFL Coaching Carousel Tracker: Live Updates originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington





