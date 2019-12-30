NFL Coaching Carousel Tracker: Live Updates

NBC Sports Washington Staff

With only one regular-season game remaining, the news is beginning to trickle down about front-office shakeups. 

Here is everything you need to know:

12/29

8:45 p.m. Dave Gettleman mum on the future of HC Pat Shurmur.

8:28 p.m.: Jerry Jones doesn't give a timetable on Jason Garrett's future in Dallas.

8:00 p.m: Browns GM John Dorsey formally announces the firing of HC Freddie Kitchens.



7:42 p.m.: Redskins scheduled to meet with Ron Rivera on Monday, per ESPN.

