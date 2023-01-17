NFL Coaching Carousel Tracker 2023

Interviews:

Notes: The Cardinals hired Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort to be their next general manager. Outside of entering their name into the Payton sweepstakes, the Cardinals have to be in search of a coach who can fix their subpar defense. With three of their candidates also having prior head coaching experience, it looks like they want a seasoned leader as well. Given the public spats Kliff Kingsbury had with some of his players on the sidelines, that might be a smart move.

Notes: After a bitter end to the Matt Rhule era, the Panthers are in search of a new head coach and a new quarterback. Wilks took over for Rhule midseason but looks unlikely to stay on board given the laundry list of options Carolina has assembled. They have also sought out a replacement for interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb, another indication that the current staff will not remain in place. Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel and Saints DBs coach Kris Richard interviewed for that position. Ben Johnson reportedly has the inside track on the job, though that could change as more of these interviews are completed.

Notes: Harbaugh has committed to Michigan for another year, taking him out of the picture. Shaw served under Harbaugh at Stanford and was likely interviewed as a potential staffer if Harbaugh took the job. The Broncos have to be considered the front-runner for Payton. Denver's new ownership, led by Rob Walton, son of Walmart co-founder Sam Walton, reportedly wants to make a splash with their next head coach hiring. Though the Broncos aren't flush with draft resources to trade for Payton, the new owners just set the record for money spent on a sports franchise. They should have no problem including plenty of cash in a trade for Payton on top of giving him a massive contract. The Broncos also have a late first-round pick acquired from trading Bradley Chubb to Miami.

Notes: Unlike in previous offseasons, the Texans' current interview list is populated almost exclusively by the most common names in league circles. Coming off consecutive one-and-done seasons from hires no one saw coming, it's past time for Houston to ink a mainstream name. With Houston likely to take a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick, an offensive-minded coach would make plenty of sense. After strong showings in the 2022 season, Johnson and Kafka should be at the top of the Texans' wishlist.

Notes: Colts owner Jim Irsay has shown a propensity to put his thumb on the scale in similar situations. This was made apparent in the Matt Ryan benching saga that ultimately led to Frank Reich being fired. Jeff Saturday was shockingly tabbed for interim duties, seemingly with input from Irsay as well. Even the interview with Ventrone appears a bit out of place. Ultimately, it still looks like a long-shot for any current Colts staffer to be installed as the team's next head coach. However, crazier things have happened—like that time the Colts hired a man with no college or pro coaching experience as their interim head coach.

