NFL Coaching Carousel Tracker 2022









With the 2021 NFL regular season in the books, many teams have moved on from their coaches (and GMs) and are looking to start fresh. I'll keep track of every head coaching interview and hire below. I will also add some analysis on the candidates and eventual winner for each job.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Interviews:

Notes: The Jags have brought in most of the hot names but also have a few interesting choices. Three of their interviewees have experience with the franchise. Bevell is currently serving as the interim head coach. Hackett was their offensive coordinator during Blake Bortles' best season and the team’s only winning season in the past 14 years. Byron Leftwich went 24-20 as the Jags starting QB in the early 2000s and made one playoff appearance.

Jacksonville lined up plenty of former head coaches, even stooping as low as Bill O’Brien. It’s clear that, after the circus Urban Meyer put on, GM Trent Baalke wants familiarity or experience from his next leader.

Denver Broncos

Interviews:

Notes: The Broncos were quick to jump on the Cowboys’ bandwagon with both of their coordinators being among the first names linked to them. They have a mix of guys from both sides of the ball but it would be puzzling for them to choose a defensive-minded coach. Vic Fangio engineered an elite defense in his three years with the Broncos but was ultimately fired because he couldn’t get points on the board. Moore and Bieniemy are logical fits for a Denver roster that is only missing a quarterback.

Chicago Bears

Interviews:

Notes: The biggest priority for the Bears needs to be finding someone who can craft on offense that’s tailor-made for Justin Fields. Chicago’s rookie is a dynamic athlete but was plagued by mistakes in his first year. If that sounds familiar, it’s likely because you’ve made the link between Fields and Josh Allen. Hopefully the Bears make this connection as well because Daboll solved this puzzle once before with Josh Allen.

Chicago management is also in search of a new GM as the team also fired Ryan Pace at the same time they fired head coach Matt Nagy. The team has requested interviews with a pair of Browns staffers, a pair of Colts staffers, and Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland. Browns VP of football ops Kwesi Adofo-Mensi has been touted as a solid GM pick from the analytics side of the aisle so it will be interesting to see if he makes it far into the interviewing process for Chicago.

Miami Dolphins

Interviews:

Notes: It didn’t take long for Miami to reveal their intentions after moving on from Brian Flores despite consecutive winning seasons. They want someone who can unlock Tua Tagovailoa, which Flores failed to do in two years with the rookie. McDaniel has followed the Shanahan’s (Mike and Kyle) around the league for years. He was promoted from run game coordinator to offensive coordinator this year. Jimmy Garopplol put some of his best play on tape in 2021 and the 49ers returned to the playoffs.

Minnesota Vikings

Interviews: None

Notes: The Vikings are looking for a new GM and a new head coach as Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer, staples of the Minnesota franchise for the past decade, were both canned at the end of a disappointing 2021 season. Vikings president Mark Wilf has stated that the team will decide on its next GM first so we will be waiting some time before finding out who their coach of the future will be.

Las Vegas Raiders

Interviews: None

Notes: Jon Gruden resigned in shame after emails featuring racist, homophobic and misogynistic remarks from him leaked earlier this year. Special Teams coach Rich Bisaccia took over as interim head coach, went 7-5, and got the Raiders back into the playoffs. Widely respected by his players after leading them through what should have been a derailed and lost season, Bisaccia is expected to remove the “interim” from his title at the end of the season.

New York Giants

The Giants are keeping Joe Judge after a disastrous 2021 season but Dave Gettleman retired from his GM role. The Giants have put their focus on a handful of teams, interviewing multiple execs from San Francisco, Arizona, and Tennessee. Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen and Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles have also been brought in.