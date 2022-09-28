The NFL coaches project

'Positional segregation': Why Black NFL coaches get stuck in the pipeline

As part of a wide-ranging analysis of 2022 NFL coaching staffs, USA TODAY Sports found stark disparities in the racial makeup of coaches based on the positions they coach — evidence of subconscious segregation that has helped funnel white assistants to coordinator and head coaching positions while stunting the progress of their Black counterparts. READ MORE

Graphic novel: A brief history of Black NFL coaches

Celebrating six trailblazers throughout NFL history: Fritz Pollard, Art Shell, Sherman Lewis, Dennis Green, Tony Dungy and Mike Tomlin. These Black coaches paved the way for future generations, and many continue to advocate for increased awareness, accountability and change. READ MORE

Which NFL teams have the most diverse coaching staffs?

With the 2022 NFL season now well underway, USA TODAY Sports compiled career histories and biographic information for each of the 722 on-field coaches in the league this year, from head coaches and coordinators to quality control coaches and fellows. This interactive story provides snapshots of that information for all 32 NFL teams, and ranks each franchise by the percentage of coaches on staff who identify as coaches of color. READ MORE

'Didn't look the part': The reasons Black NFL coaches don't get head coaching jobs

For decades, Black coaches privately acknowledged the reasons teams prevented them from NFL head coaching positions. Now, the NFL is saying the quiet part out loud. These are the excuses the league says they've heard from teams when asked why Black coaches who interviewed for top spots during recent hiring cycles weren't hired. READ MORE

