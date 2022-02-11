NFL coaches poll split on Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl pick

It would seem NFL coaches are just as split as everyone else when it comes to trying to pick the winner of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Over at The Athletic, Mike Sando polled four NFL coaches anonymously and the end result was a 2-2 split.

One offensive coach put it in a way that Bengals fans are sure to love:

“I’m so torn in this game. I bet L.A. gets up, they get to the second half and even though Sean McVay has lost only one game leading at the half, I just feel like Joe Burrow is going to be like, “This is exactly how I want it,” and then he’s just going to go win it.”

But another coach went with the Rams due to matchups and one went with the Rams due to Stafford’s likelihood of having a good game. The other Bengals pick came from a defensive coordinator who said the Bengals are simply the more physical team.

The biggest theme overall? Coaches can’t help but mention the Joe Burrow effect and how confidently the team keeps playing. Nothing seems to deter them.

And in a way, we’ve seen that before from eventual Super Bowl winners like say, the Eagles in recent years. That sort of aura sort of throws things for a loop no matter how much one dissects the matchup — and it would appear even pro coaches agree.

List