During this week’s NFL draft, the league will be hosting what it calls a “Draft-A-Thon” to raise money for six organizations that are helping people hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. The league’s 32 coaches and general managers are pitching in.

Peter King writes in Football Morning in America that Eagles GM Howie Roseman spearheaded an effort to get all 32 GMs to agree to donate $1,000 per draft pick, which will be a total of $256,000 (255 picks plus one supplemental pick last summer). After all the GMs agreed, coaches were asked to join in as well, and most have confirmed they’ll participate. So the total haul from coaches and GMs should come in at around half a million dollars.

Each GM has agreed to donate $8,000, so that the ones with more picks don’t have to pay more than the ones with the fewest picks. (We’re not sure if Bill O’Brien and Bill Belichick, who double up on the coach and GM roles, are going to give double the money.)

The Draft-A-Thon will take place during the draft and air on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, Instagram, NFL.com and teams’ web sites.

NFL coaches, GMs team up to give half a million dollars to Draft-A-Thon originally appeared on Pro Football Talk