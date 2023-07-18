NFL coaches, execs, scouts forget about Amari Cooper in ESPN’s rankings

ESPN continues to conduct its player rankings entering the 2023 season by polling NFL executives, coaches, and scouts. They wrap up their series with wide receivers, but NFL officials seemed to have forgotten about a particular player. Amari Cooper, who is coming off of a career year with the Cleveland Browns (and who Madden 24 valued as a top-ten wideout), was left off of the list completely.

Even after the ten wide receivers are ranked, they then list a handful of honorable mentions. And Cooper did not even get a shoutout as an honorable mention.

