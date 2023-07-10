NFL coaches and execs rank Raiders DE Maxx Crosby as No. 6 EDGE rusher

Maxx Crosby might be the NFL’s most underrated superstar. After leading the NFL in pressures, QB hits, and tackles for a loss last season, he still doesn’t get the respect he deserves.

In a recent article by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, he spoke with over 50 NFL coaches, executives, and current players and asked them to rank the top 10 EDGE rusher in the league going into the 2023 season.

Crosby finished high on the list, coming in at No. 6. However, he did not receive a single vote inside of the top four, but was in everyone’s top eight. Here is a snippet of what Fowler had to say about the Pro Bowl pass rusher for the Raiders going into the season:

According to Next Gen Stats, he generated 69 defensive stops from the edge position in 2022, the most in a season since 2016. He also recorded 82 pressures in 2021 which is a Next Gen Stats era record. Crosby didn’t log many top-five votes, but he was unanimously a top-10 player for voters.

It’s not surprising to see names like Myles Garrett, Nick Bosa, and Micah Parsons over him. But what was surprising was to see Haason Reddick being ranked at No. 5 ahead of Crosby. While Reddick has had more sacks over the last few seasons, Crosby is the far better run player and has generated more pressures, QB hits, tackles for loss, etc.

Regardless, Crosby is now widely viewed as one of the top pass rushers in the entire NFL. And if he can have another double-digit sack season in 2023, maybe he can climb up into the top four spots on this list next year. But make no mistake about it, Crosby is one of the most dominant defensive players in the league, regardless of where he winds up on lists like this.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire