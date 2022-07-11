NFL coach questions Raiders QB Derek Carr’s toughness

In a recent article by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, he spoke with more than 50 NFL coaches and executives and asked them to rank their top 10 quarterbacks heading into the 2022 season. Carr finished outside of the top 10, coming in at No. 12.

While that’s not all that surprising considering most view Carr in a similar range, the comments and quotes from decision-makers around the league were strange. A few questioned his arm strength and ability to make plays down the field, while another questioned his toughness.

Here is what one NFL coach had to say about Carr and his toughness from last season:

“The guy was one of the best third-down passers in the NFL last year. He lacks a little toughness at times; that’s my only real knock on him. Won’t stand in there.”

Carr played behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL last season, but he was able to lead his team to the playoffs. They suffered multiple injuries to that unit and lost several veteran players including Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson in the offseason.

While Carr does like to get rid of the ball quickly to avoid sacks, it’s not due to his lack of toughness. He’s played through injuries throughout his NFL career and has overcome some pretty bad offensive lines.

Going into the 2022 season, Carr will once again be asked to put up big numbers behind a subpar offensive line. And if he can lead them to the playoffs yet again, that should quiet any doubts about his toughness moving forward.