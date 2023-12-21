NFL Coach of the Year has plenty of contenders as regular season winds down
From Kevin Stefanski to DeMeco Ryans there's no shortage of worthy candidates for the yearly head coaching award, but our experts debate who they think should win.
From Kevin Stefanski to DeMeco Ryans there's no shortage of worthy candidates for the yearly head coaching award, but our experts debate who they think should win.
Jason Fitz is joined Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The trio start with the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching changes on defense, as they now have Matt Patricia as de facto defensive coordinator. Were the Eagles right to make big changes despite their great record? In other news, potential coach of the year candidates Dameco Ryans and Kevin Stefanski face off this weekend, both with backup quarterbacks. Jim Harbaugh has been linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the trio discuss what they're hearing as far as whether or not the coaching legend will return to the NFL. Jori and Charles are two of the 50 voters for MVP this season, and Fitz picks their brain over who is in the lead, whether a non-quarterback has a shot and Brock Purdy vs. Christian McCaffrey. The hosts finish things off with a discussion around the Chicago Bears and their looming decision at quarterback. Charles spoke with thirteen NFL general managers to get their thoughts, and the general consensus is that the Bears should move on and take Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. But is there anything Justin Fields could do to change their mind?
Garrett said Sunday that he felt a pop in his shoulder while playing the Broncos.
C.J. Stroud was concussed in the Texans' 30-6 loss to the Jets in Week 14.
Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast diving into the action stemming from this year’s National Signing Day.
This is only the second time the Ravens weren't considered the favorite this sesason
Peavy, a two-time World Series winner, pitched five years for the White Sox.
The future was looking a bit bleak for the Buckeyes ahead of the early signing period. But good news arrived early Wednesday for Day and Co.
Looks like it’s time for “Deflategate” Round 2.
The super welterweight champion most recently lost to Canelo Alvarez in September.
Cameras caught Doeren calling North Carolina "pieces of s***" to his players after NC State's victory.
Under the agreement, selected Beavers and Cougars athletic teams, most notably the basketball squads, will compete in the WCC as affiliate members.
Vincent Goodwill is in New Orleans for Ja Morant’s return from suspension, and he talks about how the night went perfectly for the Grizzlies’ guard but there is still work left to do.
Georgia got commitments from three of the top 12 players in the class of 2024.
The fantasy season isn't over yet. These weeks are the money ones. Scott Pianowski takes a look back at how you got here.
How unbelievable has Raheem Mostert's season been? Jorge Martin dives deep into the running back's unexpected monster year for fantasy.
Dalton Del Don takes a closer look at misleading stats for four players to set the record straight on their production.
The Bills are very much alive in the AFC East race.
In today's edition: Ja Morant's electric return, Alexander Ovechkin's career-worst slump, NFL power rankings, Barcelona selling its soul, and more.
The last regular season episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' is one you don't want to miss. The Chargers RB connects with Matt Harmon and details one the wildest weeks of his NFL career. Ekeler shares his thoughts on the TNF debacle against the Raiders and the subsequent firing of his head coach Brandon Staley and Chargers GM Tom Telesco.
Curry had five fouls and 13 points midway through the third quarter. He finished with 33 points after rallying Golden State to overtime for the win.