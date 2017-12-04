NFL Coach Hot Seats: McAdoo Is Out, Who Could Be Next?

Ben McAdoo was the first to go. The Giants’ decision to fire their second-year coach kicks off a month of misery for struggling coaching staffs around the NFL, and a crass conversation piece for league onlookers. Who will be next? At the moment, all we know for sure is that several more are likely to go—there have been at least five coaching vacancies open up every season going back to 2010. Here are the coaches who appear to be most at-risk after Week 13.

THE HOTTEST SEATS

John Fox (12-32 in Chicago): Like the Giants’ brass, Bears leadership doesn’t panic often. In fact, Chicago has never fired a coach in-season. But Fox is almost certainly out after this year, his power declining in the Windy City ever since management went over his head in trading up to draft Mitchell Trubisky. After three losing seasons, Fox currently has the worst winning percentage in Bears history (.273).

Hue Jackson (1-27 in Cleveland): FiveThirtyEight currently gives the Browns a 46% chance of going 0-16. But even if Cleveland gets a win (possibly over the Brett Hundley-led Packers team this weekend), it is becoming increasingly difficult to imagine Jackson coming back. He may not even want to, given the rift that has seemingly developed between him and a front office more focused on on acquiring future assets rather than building up the current roster.

Chuck Pagano (52-39 in Indianapolis): Sunday’s 30-10 loss in Jacksonville ensured the Colts will finish with a losing record for the first time under Pagano. A lack of player development and lackluster results in close games this season will likely cost him a chance to redeem himself in Indianapolis. With Andrew Luck in the fold, this team was supposed to rule the AFC South for a decade. Instead, Luck is hurt, and the Colts are now looking up at three rising contenders.

KEEP AN EYE ON

Vance Joseph (3-9 in Denver): Joseph started his rookie coaching campaign 3-1. The Broncos have lost eight straight since then, and at least one local columnist is now telling fans to boycott the games. That’s the kind of chaos it normally takes for a coach to lose his job after one season. And offensive coordinator Mike McCoy didn’t even last that long.

Dirk Koetter (13-15 in Tampa Bay): Koetter was promoted to head coach in 2016 mainly to help Jameis Winston develop into an elite quarterback. The fact that Winston currently boasts a 12-to-6 TD-to-INT ratio, and the Bucs sit at 4-8, does not bode well.

Marvin Lewis (123-109 in Cincinnati): The Bengals seem destined to finish at or around .500 this year, and Lewis’s contract expires at the end of the season. Could Vontaze Burfict’s myriad fiascos and Andy Dalton’s stalled development (he’s currently 26th in QBR) be enough to convince Mike Brown to move on from the league’s second-longest tenured coach? Or will Lewis get a chance to improve on his 0-7 playoff record? (Or will Lewis make the decision for Brown by retiring at season’s end?)

Jason Garrett (64-52 in Dallas): Injuries and the Ezekiel Elliott suspension would be more than just about any coach could overcome, and Thursday’s win over Washington certainly helped Garrett’s case. But Dallas does not currently have a win over a team with a winning record, and if they falter down the stretch, Jerry Jones could start looking for his own Sean McVay.

COACHING HIS WAY INTO ANOTHER YEAR

Todd Bowles (20-24 in New York): Going into the year, Bowles was considered a lame duck. But leading what is considered to be one of the least talented rosters in football, he’s fought to a respectable 5-7 record, thanks in part to offensive coordinator John Morton’s ability to build a league-average offense around Josh McCown. At this point, New York might be out of the running for one of next year's top QB prospects, postponing a total rebuild.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.