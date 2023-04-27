An NFL coach gives encouraging scouting report on Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

The Washington Commanders are first on the clock at No. 16 in the 2023 NFL draft. With needs on the offensive line and at cornerback, those positions are most often linked to Washington in various mock drafts.

A player often linked to the Commanders is Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright. A four-year starter in the SEC, Wright had an outstanding college career and projects as an immediate starter at right tackle in the NFL.

Wright also has experience at guard and left tackle, but many believe he could be an upper-echelon right tackle as soon as his rookie season.

If Washington selected Wright, he’d likely be the right tackle as a rookie, moving the recently signed Andrew Wylie to guard. That move would shift former right tackle Sam Cosmi over to left guard, immediately upgrading three positions for the Commanders.

In Bruce Feldman of The Athletic’s draft preview, he spoke to numerous NFL coaches, scouts and analysts, and some came away rather unimpressed with the offensive line class.

However, when asked about Wright, one NFL coach offered the following evaluation:

I like that dude as a right tackle. He’s got some s— to him. Of all the guys he plays with, the most s— to him. He’s unpolished and rough around the edges. Plays nasty, finishes blocks. Technically, he will need work, but in terms of size, power and being able to move and get a hat on a hat, I like that guy.

Sounds like the perfect description, and one that should make Washington fans happy if Wright is the pick.

