NFL coach firings, hirings and movement tracker: Seahawks plan to hire Ravens DC Mike Macdonald

The Seattle Seahawks are set to hire Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as head coach, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

Macdonald, 36, will become the youngest head in the NFL, replacing the 72-year-old Pete Carroll who the team parted ways with after 14 seasons.

Macdonald is coming off a two-year run of success in Baltimore, which finished with the No. 1 scoring defense this season en route to a 13-4 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Ravens fell to the Chiefs in the AFC championship Sunday, clearing the path for Seattle to hire its new coach.

That leaves only the Washington Commanders without a head coach as six other job openings have now been filled.

The Atlanta Falcons are hiring Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as head coach, the team announced Thursday.

It's a somewhat surprising choice after the Falcons interviewed former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick multiple times and had a long list of high-profile interviews for the position.

Morris does have history with the team, however, serving as defensive coordinator in 2020 and interim head coach for the final 11 games of that season. He also served various assistant coaching roles on the offensive side in Atlanta from 2015-19.

He's been leading the defense for the Rams since 2021.

Morris is one of several head coaching hires in the last week across the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers landed perhaps the biggest name on the market by luring Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan.

Weeks after leading his alma mater to a national championship, Harbaugh is returning to the NFL to coach the Chargers, the team announced Wednesday.

Before coaching nine seasons at Michigan, Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons from 2011-14. The 49ers never had a losing record in any of those seasons, reaching a Super Bowl and three NFC title games, but an 8-8 season in 2014 and acrimony between Harbaugh and the front office helped lead to his return to the college ranks.

He'll apparently be paired with Joe Hortiz, who is reportedly set to become the Chargers' new general manager. Hortiz has served as the Baltimore Ravens' director of player personnel since 2019.

Elsewhere in the NFL, the Carolina Panthers announced Thursday the hiring of Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as head coach. He'll join Dan Morgan, who the Panthers hired as their new GM/president of football operations earlier in the week. Canales came to Tampa Bay in 2023 following 13 seasons as an assistant for the Seattle Seahawks.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans hired Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as head coach, the team announced Wednesday.

Callahan will replace Mike Vrabel, who was fired after six seasons with the Titans. They went 6-11 and missed the playoffs for a second straight year this season.

The 2024 class of head coaches

Atlanta Falcons — Raheem Morris, Rams defensive coordinator

Carolina Panthers — Dave Canales, Buccaneers offensive coordinator

Los Angeles Chargers — Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Wolverines head coach

Las Vegas Raiders — Antonio Pierce, Raiders interim head coach

New England Patriots — Jerod Mayo, Patriots linebackers coach

Tennessee Titans — Brian Callahan, Bengals offensive coordinator

Seattle Seahawks — Mike Macdonald, Ravens defensive coordinator

Washington Commanders — Vacant

