NFL coach firings, hirings and movement tracker: Raiders appear to be sticking with Antonio Pierce

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly finalizing a deal to making Antonio Pierce the team's permanent head coach on Friday after he held the interim role for the second half of the 2023 season.

The Raiders finished 5-4 under Pierce after he took over for the fired Josh McDaniels midway through the season, and the strong finish earned him substantial praise from several key players and fans.

It appears that was enough to land Pierce the full-time gig.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, New Orleans Saints reportedly made cuts across their offensive staff, including longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael. It sounds like Saints head coach Dennis Allen's job is safe after the team failed to make the playoffs in his first two seasons in the role.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is also staying for the 2024 season, despite speculation that he might step down. He made the announcement during a meeting Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. While Tomlin has never posted a losing season, the Steelers have gone seven campaigns without a playoff win.

Then there are the two intriguing candidates who might or might not land in the NFL next season: Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick.

Harbaugh interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers a week after winning college football's top prize, but he has not committed to the NFL yet. The 60-year-old remains engaged in contract talks with Michigan, Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel reported Tuesday. Harbaugh then interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, the team announced.

Harbaugh hasn't coached in the NFL since 2014, when he and the San Francisco 49ers mutually parted ways following an 8-8 season. He has been at Michigan since 2015 and is completely beloved there, despite (or perhaps because of) the sign-stealing scandal earlier this season. The Chargers desperately need a coach with a proven pedigree to come into the organization. Harbaugh is a great candidate, which is why he will have his pick among the seven NFL head-coaching vacancies, in addition to his home in the NCAA.

Belichick split with the Patriots last week after 24 seasons, ending a legendary campaign with the franchise. Since he didn't retire, options for his next step are endless. The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they had interviewed Belichick for their open job. Head coach Arthur Smith was fired after the team's season ended earlier this month.

