NFL coach firings, hirings and movement tracker: Chargers interview Jim Harbaugh

One week after winning college football's top prize, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is dipping his toe back into the NFL waters.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that they have interviewed Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh, 60, hasn't coached in the NFL since 2014, when he and the San Francisco 49ers mutually parted ways following an 8-8 season. He's been at Michigan since 2015 and is completely beloved there, even despite (or perhaps because of) the cheating scandal earlier this season.

The cheating stuff notwithstanding, the Chargers desperately need a coach with a proven pedigree to come into the organization and get everything in line. Harbaugh is that coach, but it remains to be seen whether he'll choose them. The Chargers are just the first team to meet with Harbaugh, and it seems unlikely they'll be the last. Harbaugh, the brother of Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, will have his choice of the seven available head coach openings.

Keep up with all the changes in some of the NFL's top jobs right here with Yahoo Sports.