Advertisement
Live

NFL coach firings, hirings and movement tracker: Chargers interview Jim Harbaugh

Yahoo Sports Staff
673

One week after winning college football's top prize, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is dipping his toe back into the NFL waters.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that they have interviewed Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh, 60, hasn't coached in the NFL since 2014, when he and the San Francisco 49ers mutually parted ways following an 8-8 season. He's been at Michigan since 2015 and is completely beloved there, even despite (or perhaps because of) the cheating scandal earlier this season.

The cheating stuff notwithstanding, the Chargers desperately need a coach with a proven pedigree to come into the organization and get everything in line. Harbaugh is that coach, but it remains to be seen whether he'll choose them. The Chargers are just the first team to meet with Harbaugh, and it seems unlikely they'll be the last. Harbaugh, the brother of Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, will have his choice of the seven available head coach openings.

Keep up with all the changes in some of the NFL's top jobs right here with Yahoo Sports.

Live79 updates

  • Pete Carroll had more to say about his Seahawks exit on Friday:

  • The Chargers have scheduled a Sunday meeting with assistant Bears general manager Ian Cunningham for their GM opening, The Athletic's Daniel Popper reports.

  • Pete Carroll out as Seahawks coach in stunning move

    The Seattle Seahawks and Pete Carroll have "amicably agreed" that his time as head coach will end after 14 seasons in charge in Seattle. He'll transition into an advisor role, the team announced.

    He finishes his Seahawks tenure with a 137-89 record, including two Super Bowl appearances and a championship title.

  • Some earlier updates regarding the Jaguars and Panthers:

  • The Bears make their firings official, adding assistant tight ends coach Tim Zetts to the list.

  • Former Bills’ defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will interview for the Chargers’ vacant head coaching job, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

  • Bears bring back Matt Eberflus but reportedly fire OC Luke Getsy and other offensive staff

    In addition to Getsy, Chicago's firings reportedly included:

    -QB coach Andrew Janocko

    -WR coach Tyke Tolbert

    -RBs coach Omar Young

    This comes after DC Alan Williams resigned from his post in September. Two months later, RBs coach David Walker was fired over workplace behavior.

  • Titans' Mike Vrabel fired after 6 seasons

    Mike Vrabel was lauded as one of the best coaches in the NFL just a couple years ago. But everything is temporary in the NFL.

    In a surprise, the Tennessee Titans reacted to a second straight losing season by firing Vrabel. The Titans started 2-4 before their bye and never were much of a factor in the playoff race after that. It was the rare season under Vrabel in which the Titans were irrelevant.

  • The Jaguars have fired DC Mike Caldwell after their late-season collapse cost them a playoff berth. Details here.

  • The Panthers also announced interview requests with eight candidates for their general manager opening:

    — Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown
    — Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg
    — Chiefs vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis
    — Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby
    — Saints assistant GM Khai Harley
    — Ravens vice president of football administration Nick Matteo
    — Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds
    — Raiders interim GM Champ Kelly

  • Dennis Allen is reportedly safe in New Orleans, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

  • Panthers announce that they've requested interviews with 9 candidates for their head coaching job:
    — Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson
    — Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik
    — Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan
    — Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn
    — Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald
    — Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith
    — Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris
    — Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken
    — Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales

  • Here's what Bob Myers brings to Commanders as they clean house

  • More Panthers HC and GM candidates emerging: