NFL coach firings, hirings and movement tracker: Chargers interview Jim Harbaugh
One week after winning college football's top prize, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is dipping his toe back into the NFL waters.
The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that they have interviewed Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh, 60, hasn't coached in the NFL since 2014, when he and the San Francisco 49ers mutually parted ways following an 8-8 season. He's been at Michigan since 2015 and is completely beloved there, even despite (or perhaps because of) the cheating scandal earlier this season.
The cheating stuff notwithstanding, the Chargers desperately need a coach with a proven pedigree to come into the organization and get everything in line. Harbaugh is that coach, but it remains to be seen whether he'll choose them. The Chargers are just the first team to meet with Harbaugh, and it seems unlikely they'll be the last. Harbaugh, the brother of Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, will have his choice of the seven available head coach openings.
The Seahawks have submitted their request to interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for Seattle head coach opening, source confirms to @YahooSports
The #Chargers have completed an interview with #Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for their vacant head coach job.
Seahawks requested a head coaching interview with Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, per source.
The #Seahawks requested an interview with #Panthers DC Ejiro Evero for their head coaching job, per source.
The #Seahawks have begun putting out interview slips, and the first is no surprise: They've requested #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, per source.
The #Seahawks requested an interview with #Dolphins OC Frank Smith for their head coaching job, per source.
We have interviewed 49ers Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks for our head coach opening
we’ve completed an interview with Joe Hortiz for general manager
#Raiders' interview panel for their search process, per league source:
- Owner Mark Davis
- President Sandra Douglass Morgan
- Board member Larry Delsen
- SVP, director of football administration Tom Delaney
- Advisor Ken Herock
- Former player Richard Seymour
We have interviewed Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan for our head coach opening
A league source confirms #Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby did interview with the #Panthers today. @josephperson had it first.
We have interviewed Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald for our head coach opening
Pete Carroll had more to say about his Seahawks exit on Friday:
Pete Carroll lamented the non-"football people" making #Seahawks decisions in Friday comments that further suggest the decision to end his tenure as head coach was not mutual:https://t.co/hJK5jWi10q
The Chargers have scheduled a Sunday meeting with assistant Bears general manager Ian Cunningham for their GM opening, The Athletic's Daniel Popper reports.
Can confirm that Cowboys VP player personnel Will McClay is not proceeding with interview requests for open GM roles. “Flattered by the interest” but “staying put” as he committed to his son, Gabe.
Gabe will be a senior in high school next year.
A new era in New England.
Sources: Jerod Mayo is a strong candidate to replace Bill Belichick & if he is the choice, the #Patriots could simply hire him. No need to go through the lengthy hiring process -- they established a firm, contractual succession plan in a prior contract & communicated it to the… pic.twitter.com/xZYUgEkUuC
"Players win games in the NFL and I've been very fortunate to coach some of the greatest players who have every played," Belichick says. "I respect the way players come to work here on a daily basis – all of them, and I’ve coached well over 1,000." https://t.co/Dy5bf3qMyW
Robert Kraft calls Bill Belichick a first-ballot hall of fame and "the greatest coach of all times."
Emphasizes their parting was mutual, and amicable.
Bill Belichick will want to continue coaching and is expected to draw interest from at least some of the other seven NFL teams that currently have head coach vacancies, quite possibly the Atlanta Falcons, per league sources.
LIVE: Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick media availability 1/11: https://t.co/A3htiZoUin
Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft will issue statements in person at noon. There won't be any questions permitted.
Kraft will come back and answer questions later in the day.
Would Pete Carroll consider a coaching role elsewhere?
"Today’s about today," he said. "I don’t know that."
"It's been an honor and a thrill to be a part of this program. I've loved every minute of it and you've watched me love it."
An emotional Pete Carroll speaks on his time as HC in Seattle.
The #Titans requested an interview with #Giants OC Mike Kafka for their head coaching job, per source.
Pete Carroll will speak to the media at 1 p.m.
The Titans have requested to interview Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce for their vacant head coaching job, per @RapSheet.
Seattle is expected to be interested in Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
◾️ 14 seasons
◾️ 137-89 record
◾️ Two Super Bowl appearances
◾️ Super Bowl XLVIII win
Pete Carroll out as Seahawks coach in stunning move
The Seattle Seahawks and Pete Carroll have "amicably agreed" that his time as head coach will end after 14 seasons in charge in Seattle. He'll transition into an advisor role, the team announced.
He finishes his Seahawks tenure with a 137-89 record, including two Super Bowl appearances and a championship title.
Some earlier updates regarding the Jaguars and Panthers:
Panthers requested permission to interview Lions’ chief operating officer Mike Disner for their general manager job.
Panthers are expected to interview Eagles’ offensive coordinator Brian Johnson for their head coaching job, per source.
#Panthers have blocked #Jaguars’ request to interview DC Ejiro Evero for Jacksonville’s coordinator job, per sources. Carolina plans to interview Evero for its head coaching position.
Evero led the Panthers’ fourth-ranked total defense despite Carolina’s NFL-worst offense.
The Bears make their firings official, adding assistant tight ends coach Tim Zetts to the list.
The Bears have relieved OC Luke Getsy and additional offensive staff members of their duties.
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 10, 2024
Former Bills’ defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will interview for the Chargers’ vacant head coaching job, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Bears bring back Matt Eberflus but reportedly fire OC Luke Getsy and other offensive staff
In addition to Getsy, Chicago's firings reportedly included:
-QB coach Andrew Janocko
-WR coach Tyke Tolbert
-RBs coach Omar Young
This comes after DC Alan Williams resigned from his post in September. Two months later, RBs coach David Walker was fired over workplace behavior.
#Titans GM Ran Carthon says he and coach Mike Vrabel “never had any issues. We were in lockstep. I want to finally dispel that. I wish Vrabes nothing but the best. I consider him a friend.”
Cowboys VP Will McClay has two teams, Commanders and Chargers, request permission to speak with him regarding their front office openings multiple people tell @dmn_cowboys
Source: Former #Chargers GM Tom Telesco, who presided over one of the most talented rosters for about a decade, will interview for the vacant #Raiders GM job.
"As the NFL continues to innovate and evolve, I believe the teams best positioned for sustained success will be those who empower an aligned & collaborative team across all football functions."
The Titans believed trading Vrabel was too complicated and would take too long, per sources. They wanted to move on quickly. I was told Vrabel never asked ownership for a trade or asked out of Tennessee.
Titans' Mike Vrabel fired after 6 seasons
Mike Vrabel was lauded as one of the best coaches in the NFL just a couple years ago. But everything is temporary in the NFL.
In a surprise, the Tennessee Titans reacted to a second straight losing season by firing Vrabel. The Titans started 2-4 before their bye and never were much of a factor in the playoff race after that. It was the rare season under Vrabel in which the Titans were irrelevant.
The Jaguars have fired DC Mike Caldwell after their late-season collapse cost them a playoff berth. Details here.
The Panthers also announced interview requests with eight candidates for their general manager opening:
— Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown
— Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg
— Chiefs vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis
— Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby
— Saints assistant GM Khai Harley
— Ravens vice president of football administration Nick Matteo
— Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds
— Raiders interim GM Champ Kelly
Panthers announce that they've requested interviews with 9 candidates for their head coaching job:
— Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson
— Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik
— Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan
— Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn
— Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald
— Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith
— Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris
— Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken
— Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales
Here's what Bob Myers brings to Commanders as they clean house
More Panthers HC and GM candidates emerging:
The #Panthers requested an interview with #Texans OC Bobby Slowik for their head coaching job, per source.
#Bucs OC Dave Canales, one of the more intriguing candidates, has been requested by the #Panthers for their HC opening, source said.
#Saints VP of Football Administration Khai Harley has been requested by the #Panthers also for their GM job, source said.
