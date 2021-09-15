NFL coach explains why Jimmy Garoppolo-Trey Lance rotation won't change

NFL coach predicts how 49ers' QB rotation will shake out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers fans are waiting with bated breath for the Trey Lance era to truly begin. The Bay Area exploded Sunday when Lance tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield on his first-career pass attempt during the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions.

But Lance only got four snaps in the season-opening win. Jimmy Garoppolo was efficient in running Kyle Shanahan's devastating attack and clearly is as confident as he has ever been in the 49ers' system. But in Lance's four snaps in Detroit, the 49ers offered a glimpse into the future of their offense, one in which they can seamlessly move Garoppolo and Lance in and out while dictating matchups and making it hard for defenses to match up.

That's why one veteran NFL coach believes the 49ers' QB rotation won't change this season.

"I just think Kyle [Shanahan] is going to have success with it, so at that point, why change?" a veteran NFL coach told ESPN. "He's the perfect coach to change those styles and use them to his advantage."

While Mac Jones was stellar in his NFL debut, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson found out that life can be tough for top picks in the NFL when the talent around them doesn't measure up.

Justin Fields, like Lance, got a handful of snaps in the Chicago Bears' Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but it's clear Fields already is a better QB than Andy Dalton. It just depends how long Matt Nagy, who is on the hot seat, wants to ride with the veteran.

As for Lance, he'll likely see his snaps increase as the season goes on. But as long as Garoppolo is playing at a high level and the 49ers are winning, 2021 will be the Jimmy G show.

