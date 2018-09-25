NFL co-rushing leader Matt Breida questionable vs. Chargers

Matt Breida hyperextended his right knee against the Chiefs, and his status for Week 4 is in question.

SANTA CLARA – Running back Matt Breida, who is tied for the NFL's rushing lead, is listed as questionable for the 49ers' Week 4 game at the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday.

Breida sustained a hyperextended right knee in the first half of the 49ers' 38-27 loss Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs. He returned in the third quarter and finished with 90 yards rushing on 10 attempts. Breida on Monday also had some calf soreness, Shanahan said.

Shanahan made note of the playing surface at Arrowhead Stadium, which had recently been re-sodded after a Taylor Swift concert on Sept. 8. He said he was not sure if the turf had anything to do with the injuries to Breida or quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who tore the ACL in his left knee when he tried to make a cut near the left sideline to stay inbounds.

Entering the Monday night game, Breida is tied for the NFL lead with Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott with 274 rushing yards on the season. Breida has carried the ball 32 times this season and is averaging 8.6 yards an attempt. Elliott has attempted 48 runs.

Shanahan gave other 49ers injury updates on Monday:

--Cornerback Richard Sherman has a calf strain and is expected to miss a couple of weeks.

--Guard Mike Person has a knee sprain and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

--Guard Joshua Garnett is still nursing a toe injury and is not expected to be available.

--Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin made it through Sunday's game healthy after sitting out Week 2 with a deep thigh bruise.

--Safety Adrian Colbert sustained a hip injury and will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

--Running back Alfred Morris had an ankle injury but returned to action. His practice availability will be determined on Wednesday.