NFL clubs advised that training camps will open on schedule

NFL training camps are set to begin as they normally would late July, and despite the increase in coronavirus cases in multiple states, that remains the plan.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, commissioner Roger Goodell said on a conference call with local media on Thursday that the plan is for camp to begin on time and to"get ready for games at our stadiums and to engage our fans both in stadiums and through our media partners."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on a conference call says the plan is start training camp on time and "get ready for games at our stadiums and to engage our fans both in stadiums and through our media partners." Talks ongoing with NFLPA to decide the specifics. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 25, 2020

Goodell's comments are in line with NFL Executive VP Jeff Pash, who also said that teams have been advised training camps will open "on the normal schedule."

NFL EVP Jeff Pash said teams have been advised that training camps are expected to open "on the normal schedule." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 25, 2020

For most teams, training camp is expected to begin July 28. The NFL announced earlier this offseason that all training camps must be held at team facilities in order to slow the spread of the virus. The Redskins were one of close to a dozen teams that held training camp at an offsite location in 2019.

The number of preseason games, along with other issues, are still being discussed by the league and the NFL Players Association, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Earlier on Thursday, the NFL canceled the Hall of Fame preseason game, originally scheduled for August 6, due to the virus.

