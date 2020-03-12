While the NFL continues to discuss options for its upcoming events, the league office informed its employees to work from home until further notice, a source told NBC Sports Chicago Thursday.

There are some exceptions for critical staff, but the league office in New York City is essentially closed due to concerns over COVID-19.

At this point, the new league year, set for Wednesday, Mar. 18 has not been delayed, but there are growing concerns about logistics regarding free agency, including free agent visits. While the NFL is not in-season, teams have employees traveling all over for college pro days, which are on-going.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Washington Redskins announced Thursday that they are sending all of their scouts and coaches home. The New York Jets reportedly did the same.

"Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19 we have informed all of our scouts and coaches that they must return to their home bases and travel will be suspended until further notice," Washington owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. "The health and safety of our staff and players is our number one priority and we feel that these are the necessary precautions given the current circumstances."

More teams are expected to make similar decisions. At this point, there has been no word from the Chicago Bears on any adjustments they are making to operations.

According to multiple sources, the league is also discussing contingency plans for the NFL Annual Meeting, scheduled for Mar. 29-Apr. 1 in Palm Beach, Fla., and the NFL Draft, scheduled for Apr. 23-25 in Las Vegas. While moving the draft would be disappointing for Las Vegas, the actual draft picks are already made remotely at team facilities, so turning the event into a television-only show is feasible.

NFL closes offices, discusses contingency plans amid coronavirus concerns originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago