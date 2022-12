Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins host Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in an intriguing NFL Christmas Day matchup. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

NFL Christmas Day kicks off with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers looking for a third straight win against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins have been reeling lately. Will they right the ship at home and inch closer to a playoff berth?

Follow all the action live with Yahoo Sports.