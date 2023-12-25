NFL Christmas Day schedule: How to watch Raiders-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles, Ravens-49ers Monday

There are three games on the NFL Week 16 Christmas Day schedule Monday.

And all of them could have a big impact on the NFL playoff picture.

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Kansas City Chiefs in the first NFL Christmas Day game, with the New York Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second one on Monday and the Baltimore Ravens against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in the third.

Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Christmas Day NFL Week 16 games on Monday, including time, TV channels, streaming information and announcers for the contests.

NFL Week 16 picks: Saints at Rams | Bengals at Steelers | Bills at Chargers | Colts at Falcons | Packers at Panthers | Browns at Texans | Lions at Vikings | Commanders at Jets | Seahawks at Titans | Jaguars at Buccaneers | Cardinals at Bears | Cowboys at Dolphins | Patriots at Broncos | Raiders at Chiefs | Giants at Eagles | Ravens at 49ers | Power rankings | Odds | Schedule

Which NFL teams are playing on Christmas Day?

The first game pits the 6-8 Las Vegas Raiders against the 9-5 Kansas City Chiefs.

The second game is between the 5-9 New York Giants and the 10-4 Philadelphia Eagles.

The final game on the NFL schedule Monday is the 11-3 Baltimore Ravens against the 11-3 San Francisco 49ers.

NFL playoff picture Week 16: Where things stand entering Christmas Day games

The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs face off in the first game on the NFL Week 16 Christmas Day schedule on Monday.

What times are the NFL games on Christmas Day?

The Raiders vs. Chiefs game begins at 11 a.m. MST (1 p.m. EST).

The Giants vs. Eagles game starts at 2:30 p.m. MST (4:30 p.m. EST).

The Ravens vs. 49ers game on Monday Night Football is scheduled to kick off at 6:15 p.m. MST (8:15 p.m. EST).

NFL Week 16 schedule: Television channels, how to watch, stream games on Christmas Day

What channels are the NFL games on Christmas Day on?

CBS and Nickelodeon will carry Chiefs-Raiders.

FOX and FOX Deportes will broadcast Eagles-Giants.

ABC,ESPN Plus and ESPN Deportes will air 49ers-Ravens.

NFL Week 16 predictions: ESPN matchup predictor's picks, win probabilities for Monday's games

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles play the New York Giants in the second of three NFL games on Christmas Day in Week 16.

How can I stream the NFL games on Christmas Day?

All three games can be seen on streaming services that carry CBS, FOX, ABC and ESPN, including FUBO TV (free trial).

NOTE: Monday's NFL Christmas Day games can be streamed locally on FUBO, click here for a free trial

Who are the announcers for the NFL Christmas Day games on Monday?

Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analyst) have the call of the Raiders at Chiefs game.

Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Daryl Johnston (analyst) will be the announcers for the Giants at Eagles game.

Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) have the announcing duties for Ravens at 49ers on Monday Night Football.

NFL Week 16 announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Week 16 NFL schedule

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football on Christmas Day to conclude the NFL Week 16 schedule.

Who will win NFL Christmas Day games? Monday's NFL Week 16 picks, predictions and odds

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs picks, predictions, odds: Who wins in NFL Week 16?

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles picks, predictions, odds: Who wins in NFL Week 16?

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 16 game?

NFL Week 16 picks, predictions: Predicting score of all three games on Christmas Day

NFL Week 16 odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for betting on Christmas Day games

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

WANNA BET? How to bet on NFL games in 2023

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

NFL's highest paid players in 2023: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends | Cornerbacks | Safeties | Linebackers | O-linemen | D-linemen | Edge rushers | Highest paid players: Overall | By position | By team

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NFL Christmas Monday schedule: TV channels, how to watch Week 16 games