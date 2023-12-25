NFL Christmas Day: Chiefs vs. Raiders score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are looking to find their stride before the playoffs. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs are still in the running for the top playoff seed in the AFC, but would need a lot of help to secure that spot. With the No. 1 seed unlikely, the Chiefs will look to find their stride in the final weeks of the regular season so they can go on another Super Bowl run.

After a disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, the Chiefs bounced back against the New England Patriots in Week 15. Kansas City should be in for another solid matchup in Week 16, when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders, however, are coming off their biggest win of the season, a 63-21 shellacking of the Los Angeles Chargers. It's highly unlikely the Raiders make the playoffs in 2023, but the team could still prove to be a feisty matchup down the stretch.

