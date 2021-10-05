Chiefs promote Josh Gordon to 53-man roster, could make debut vs. Bills

Wide receiver Josh Gordon is closer than ever to being back on the football field once again.

According to NFL Network's Taylor Bischiotti, the Kansas City Chiefs have promoted Gordon to their 53-man roster.

Sources tell me Josh Gordon officially signed to the chiefs 53 man roster and is going to play Sunday night against the Bills — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) October 5, 2021

Head coach Andy Reid said on Monday that there was a chance Gordon could play on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills, and moving him up to the 53-man roster makes it seem like that will happen.

Gordon, 30, hasn't played in an NFL game since 2019 when he was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. It was his sixth career suspension and his fifth for substance abuse, according to ESPN. His reinstatement was approved by commissioner Roger Goodell on Sept. 27, and he signed with the Chiefs the very next day. While he didn't make it into their Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Gordon made quick progress in practice.

The Chiefs will have Josh Gordon joining Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce on Sunday.



I was told last week that Gordon needed to show good conditioning and learn the playbook before being elevated. He did so very quickly. https://t.co/jGlG4Yg1W8 — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) October 5, 2021

Gordon's new teammates are eager to see what he can do on the field.

"Everywhere he's been, he's kind of dominated," quarterback Patrick Mahomes told ESPN, "so I mean it's definitely exciting."

