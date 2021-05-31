Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes eyes NFL's first 20-0 season as 2021 goal

Cassandra Negley
·Writer
·2 min read

There's new territory to reach with an extra game on the NFL schedule beginning this season. And Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already eyeing it. 

"The only record I have my eye set on breaking, which would be new this year, is going 20-0," Mahomes told Bleacher Report. "It's not really a record to be broken, I guess you'd say. I think 19-0 is the record right now, so being able to go 20-0 and be the first one to do that, that'd be awesome." 

An unblemished 20-0 mark would be a first. It would also make the Chiefs only the second team in NFL history during the Super Bowl era to complete an undefeated season. The 1972 Miami Dolphins went 17-0, winning all 14 regular season games and securing the Lombardi Trophy with a Super Bowl victory. 

Those former players pop champagne when the last undefeated NFL team loses. The latest its happened is in 2007 when the New England Patriots, led by Tom Brady, went 16-0 in regular season play and made it to the Super Bowl. The New York Giants ended the Patriots' streak with the Super Bowl XLII title. 

Mahomes building impressive young resume

Mahomes, 25, might as well dream big given his NFL career so far. After playing in only one game his rookie season, he's earned Pro Bowl honors all three years since and was named first-team All-Pro in 2018. That same year he won MVP and followed it with a Super Bowl trophy in the 2019 season. The Chiefs made it back to the title game this past February. 

They barely lose under Mahomes as he's 38-8 as a starter in the regular season. He's 6-2 in the playoffs. 

The Chiefs are the front runners to win Super Bowl LVI at +450 odds by BetMGM. They're also favored for the most regular season wins at +300. 

BetMGM does have a line for a team to go 20-0 and win the Super Bowl, listing the odds at +4000. 

Though there's no team-specific lines for it, it seems fair to say the Chiefs would be most likely to do it. 

