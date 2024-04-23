NFL Chiefs extend contracts for coach Reid, top execs

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs has signed a long-term NFL contract extension to remain with the reigning Super Bowl champions (Ethan Miller)

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach and team president Mark Donovan have received long-term contract extensions, the reigning Super Bowl champions announced.

The deals that lock in the architects of three NFL crowns in five seasons were announced by Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt in a Monday night release.

The trio came together in 2017 and revived a club that had not won the Super Bowl since 1969.

"I'm incredibly grateful to Clark and the entire Hunt family for giving me the opportunity to lead this historic franchise," Reid said.

"Chiefs Kingdom is a special place and I'm blessed to have the opportunity to be here."

Terms were not released, but NFL Network reported Reid's contract was through 2029 and would make him the NFL's highest-paid coach.

The trio have directed the Chiefs to a 100-34 record in regular seasons and playoffs combined and six consecutive trips to the AFC Championship game.

"Mark, Brett and Andy have achieved historic success together and we are thrilled that they will continue in their roles for many years to come," Hunt said.

The Chiefs beat San Francisco in February's Super Bowl and will be seeking a third consecutive NFL crown when the 2024 campaign begins in September.

Reid, 66, coached the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2012. He was hired by the Chiefs in January 2013. He has not had a losing season in Kansas City and has missed the playoffs only once.

Reid has a 128-51 record as coach of the Chiefs and ranks fourth on the NFL all-time list with 284 career NFL coaching triumphs.

js/pb