Chiefs bring back former Bears head coach Matt Nagy as QB coach

Matt Nagy is back in professional football. And to the delight of Chicago Bears fans everywhere, his new job is nowhere near Soldier Field.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Friday that they've hired Nagy, the former Bears head coach, as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach.

📷: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh pic.twitter.com/QFTQQFJ21u — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 25, 2022

This is actually a return to Kansas City for Nagy. He worked with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid for several years before being hired away by the Bears. He was Reid's quarterbacks coach from 2013 to 2015, and then served as offensive coordinator from 2016 to 2017.

We know what happened after that. The Bears hired Nagy as their head honcho, and then he proceeded to spend the next four seasons building up expectations, dramatically failing to meet them, and having no clear plan for his quarterbacks. During his time in Chicago, he worked with quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton, and 2021 first-round draft pick Justin Fields.

Nagy's quarterback decisions raised eyebrows in just the past year alone. Armed with the young Fields, who may not have been ready for prime time but was certainly willing to be tossed into the fire, and Dalton, the mediocre veteran, Nagy continually chose to go with Dalton. It took weeks of subpar Dalton play (and a Dalton injury) for Nagy to finally name Fields as the starter. Fields had some bright moments, but was largely hampered by injuries and inexperience.

So of course after doing middling-to-bad work with Fields, Foles, Dalton, and Trubisky and being fired by the Bears, Nagy somehow gets to work with Patrick Mahomes, a decided upgrade from the QB quartet in Chicago. Don't let anyone say you can't fail upward in the NFL.