NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills discusses updated concussion protocols
NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills joins NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe for an interview from the Week 4 London Game.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most in trade rumors over the past week, headlined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Miami Dolphins and former Alabama football QB Tua Tagovailoa should give retirement due consideration after his latest injury scare.
Coaches Ryan Day and Greg Schiano drew unsportsmanlike penalties following a heated exchange in the fourth of Ohio State's 49-10 win over Rutgers.
Follow the action with Yahoo Sports as the NFL's 2022 International Series kicks off.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 4 of the season including Buffalo at Baltimore, Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco, and Kansas City at Tampa Bay
Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 4 game on Sunday, October 2
Very few people outside the six New England states are giving the Patriots much of a chance to beat the Packers in Sunday's Week 4 game at Lambeau Field.
New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 4 game on Sunday, October 2
The Hawkeyes got outplayed, and he admits it. #GoBlue
How many of the experts see the Commanders coming away with the win?
"I've never seen anything like it before."
Watch and listen to what Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said about Ohio State after the game. #GoBucks
What will the Coaches Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 5.
We make our picks for Week 4.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick has a reputation for only grumbling out a few words when asked questions by the media, but he can be the most articulate coach in the NFL when asked about a topic he enjoys talking about. And there are few topics Belichick enjoys talking about more than the history of football. [more]
Chicago Bears vs New York Giants game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 4 game on Sunday, October 2
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s top 25 college football rankings.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don reveals his sit-start advice for every game on the Week 4 slate.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers
There are a lot of teams that have failed to live up to the hype in college football this season.