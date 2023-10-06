NFL: Chicago Bears beat Washington Commanders to end worst losing streak in franchise history

The Chicago Bears are fourth in NFC North with one win and four defeats

The Chicago Bears ended the worst losing streak in their 104-year NFL history with a 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders, on the same day that legend Dick Butkus died aged 80.

The Bears had not won in almost 12 months, last doing so against the New England Patriots on 24 October 2022.

But Justin Fields passed for four touchdowns, three to DJ Moore, to help Chicago secure victory in Maryland.

"It means a lot, getting the win - the first in a long time," Fields said.

On Butkus, he added: "He's a Bears legend. He will never be forgotten. We played for him tonight."

Fields completed 15 of 29 passes for 282 yards and also rushed for 57 yards, while Moore caught eight passes for a career-best 230 yards - the second-most in Chicago's history.

The Bears had led by 24 at half-time but the Commanders closed to 30-20 with 10 minutes remaining, before Moore produced a 56-yard touchdown to give the visitors a 37-20 lead.

Cairo Santos then added his fourth field goal in the closing stages.

The result ensured the Bears brought an end to the worst run in franchise history, after losing a 21-point lead in a 31-28 defeat by the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

"Sigh of relief for sure," Fields said.

"It felt good seeing all the hard work pay off, especially getting a dub (win) after everything that's happened this year. Everything in the media. Everything on the outside. I'm proud of everybody in the building," he added.

Chicago announced prior to the game on Thursday that Pro Football Hall of Famer Butkus had died and a moment of silence was held.

The Bears paid tribute to Butkus, regarded as one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history, describing him as "a legend who embodied what it means to be a Chicago Bear".