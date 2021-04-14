  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL changes offseason program, implements hybrid setup amid players' pushback on in-person workouts

Mike Jones, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A day after groups from several NFL teams released statements through the NFL Players Association announcing their intention of boycotting voluntary workout programs, the league has informed teams of the implementation of guidelines allowing for a hybrid setup that will feature both virtual and in-person sessions this spring and summer.

Offseason programs are set to kick off April 19. In the memo issued to teams, the league announced that this phase of the calendar will consist of 100% virtual participation with no on-field action. During this time, players can still satisfy requirements to earn workout bonuses in their contracts and will be eligible to earn the daily $275 offseason program per diem, which is required by the collective bargaining agreement.

Weight rooms will remain open to players who desire to work out at team facilities as they have been throughout the offseason. According to the league, roughly 400 players have used team facilities to work out.

MORE: BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is the buzz of the NFL draft. But does his potential warrant the hype?

A close up an NFL football logo on a goalpost during an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Landover, Md.
A close up an NFL football logo on a goalpost during an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Landover, Md.

The NFL and its teams intend to have vaccines available to all players but will not make them mandatory, although they will be encouraged.

Phase 2 of the offseason will run from May 17-21. During that window, teams can hold rookie minicamps and on-field drills for their entire team. Meetings will continue to take place virtually.

From there, the offseason will progress to Phase 3, which runs from May 24 to June 18 and includes mandatory minicamp. As with the first two phases, meetings will take place virtually, and teams will hold in-person, non-contact practices.

One of the NFLPA's concerns about the setup of the offseason program involved COVID-19 testing protocols. Originally, offseason testing had been relaxed from the daily requirements of the regular season. Players rehabbing at facilities have been tested once every five days, and those using the weight rooms have been tested every other day.

But once Phase 3 of the offseason program begins, testing will return to the daily regimen.

Stressing the importance of the league’s continued efforts to ensure the health and safety of its players during the ongoing pandemic, the NFLPA had urged NFL officials to stage 100% virtual offseason programs as it did last year. The NFLPA encouraged players to opt against attending the voluntary offseason program, and on Tuesday, the players of the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they would collectively abstain from taking part. On Wednesday, the NFLPA relayed a similar statement from Detroit Lions players as well as one from New England Patriots players, saying “many” of the latter's members planned on opting against taking part in the organized team activities.

Later Wednesday afternoon, the league sent the memo to teams announcing the modified guidelines for the offseason program. It’s unclear if this alteration to the program satisfies the wishes of the players' union, but it’s expected that the league and NFLPA will continue to engage in dialogue about the offseason.

Last season, the entire offseason program took place virtually, and players were barred from working out at team headquarters. A number of players formed their own group workouts at area parks and high schools, but the NFL this year wanted to ensure that they had access to their team facilities for workouts and on-field sessions.

One question about the NFLPA’s encouragement to boycott OTAs involved the earning potential of players whose contracts featured workout bonuses. Of the 2,016 players under contract, only 203 have deals with bonuses tied to workout attendance, according to the NFLPA. But this setup will allow them to earn those bonuses rather than forfeiting them if they decided not to attend.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL implements hybrid setup for OTAs amid player pushback on workouts

Recommended Stories

  • Jadeveon Clowney: I want to show I’m still elite, can still dominate

    The Browns didn’t land Jadeveon Clowney as a free agent last season, but he wound up signing with the Titans. Cleveland didn’t miss out on much as Clowney put up 19 tackles and no sacks in eight games before landing on injured reserve with a torn meniscus. Neither the injury nor the lack of production [more]

  • Patriots waive Michael Barnett

    The Patriots announced that they dropped a player on Monday afternoon, but it wasn’t wide receiver Julian Edelman. News of Edelman’s release is only on the league’s transaction report for the day and hasn’t been acknowledged by the team at this point. They did announced that Michael Barnett has been waived, however. Barnett signed with [more]

  • NFL sees attempted offseason workout boycott as a potential win

    The NFL Players Association wants the rank and file to choose to not show up for offseason workouts. The NFL apparently wants to see them try. The league, we’re told, sees this as a potential win, a reminder that collective action for this specific unionized work force doesn’t work. The last time the NFLPA attempted [more]

  • Giants waive defensive back Ryan Lewis

    The New York Giants have officially waived defensive back Ryan Lewis.

  • Giants waive Ryan Lewis

    The Giants parted ways with a defensive back on Wednesday. Cornerback Ryan Lewis has been waived after spending one year with the team. Lewis signed to the Giants practice squad last September and moved to the active roster later that month. He appeared in five games and made three starts before going on injured reserve [more]

  • NFL: Lions become fourth team to opt out of voluntary workouts over COVID-19 concerns

    The Detroit Lions became the fourth National Football League team to opt out of in-person voluntary workouts, citing concerns over COVID-19, as a rift emerged between the league and its players' union over off-season protocols. The Lions joined the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who said this week they would not participate in the workouts, a year after the NFL took its off-season to a "virtual" format up until training camp, as the deadly pandemic ripped through the United States. "With the voluntary workout period starting shortly and no acceptable resolution to our union's negotiations with the NFL over comprehensive COVID-19 protocols, we will be exercising our (Collective Bargaining Agreement) right to not attend," the Lions players said in a statement released through the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA).

  • Cordarrelle Patterson implies he's leaving Bears via free agency

    Patterson earned First-Team All-Pro honors both of his years in Chicago.

  • Detroit Lions join list of NFL teams sitting out voluntary workouts due to COVID-19

    Detroit Lions are the fourth team to announce they will not take part in NFL voluntary workouts, joining the Bucs, Broncos and Seahawks

  • Aaron Donald alleged assault victim claims he suffered concussion, broken arm, and 16 stitches near eye

    Assault charges officially have been filed against Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Via Melina Roeder of KDKA, DeVincent Spriggs made his criminal complaint earlier today. He contends that Donald, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, began punching Spriggs after he accidentally bumped into Donald early Sunday morning. Spriggs contends that he suffered a [more]

  • Browns re-sign Stephen Carlson, Sheldon Day

    Jadeveon Clowney‘s signing is the big news of the day for the Browns, but it isn’t the only transaction the team announced on Wednesday. They also announced that they have re-signed tight end Stephen Carlson and defensive tackle Sheldon Day. Carlson signed the exclusive rights free agent tender the team applied last month. He played [more]

  • Sinner on right path to becoming a champion, says Djokovic

    The 19-year-old is at a career-best ranking of 22 and made his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final earlier this month at the Miami Open. Sinner could meet Djokovic for the first time if he gets past Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the opening round of this week's Monte Carlo Masters. "I have seen his development, his trajectory, his road to where he is at the moment," said the Serbian, who has a opening round bye at the ATP Masters event on clay.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Fallout of Jamal Murray's injury and more for Week 17

    Jamal Murray's injury rightly has all the headlines. Here's Nick Whalen with the fantasy fallout and more.

  • Browns sign Jadeveon Clowney, stamping NFL’s smartest free agency class

    It’s the culmination of a pursuit that failed last year, when the Browns offered Clowney a contract, only to watch him take a one-year deal with the Titans.

  • Rams gathering information after report accusing Aaron Donald of assault

    The Rams are looking into a report Aaron Donald allegedly assaulted a man.

  • Japan's Matsuyama hangs on to make history with Masters win

    Hideki Matsuyama overcame a potentially ruinous moment to become the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National on Sunday. Matsuyama, who started the day with a four-shot lead over a quartet that included playing competitor Xander Schauffele and Masters debutant Zalatoris, carded a one-over-par 73 that left him at 10 under on the week at the year's first major. "Hopefully I'll be a pioneer and many other Japanese will follow," Matsuyama said through an interpreter inside Butler Cabin where he was presented with the champion's famous Green Jacket.

  • What would an ideal draft look like for the Vikings?

    The Minnesota Vikings need a lot to go its way in the 2021 NFL draft. Here is an ideal NFL draft for the Vikings.

  • Dustin Johnson eyeing new jacket after having to leave game’s most coveted garment at Augusta National

    Dustin Johnson is eyeing a new jacket after having to leave the game's most coveted garment at Augusta National after the Masters.

  • Ex-Michigan volleyball star Molly Lillard, daughter of Jets' great Al Toon, dies in apparent murder-suicide

    Molly Lillard (née Toon) was a standout volleyball star who helped Michigan to the 2012 national championship game.

  • No Purdue seniors likely to return for extra season

    Purdue's gotten some future roster clarity already this spring, as seniors-to-be Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter have indicated that they do not plan to return to the program for an extra pandemic year of eligibility in 2022-2023, Matt Painter said Wednesday. Fellow rising senior Trevion Williams has not made any such statement, but it's likely, Painter suggested, that he'd pursue professional opportunities after this season, should he return for it. Williams has entered his name for the NBA Draft, with the option to return to Purdue being maintained.

  • Bengals get Joe Burrow a solid haul in new 7-round mock draft

    The Cincinnati Bengals net some interesting names in a new 7-round mock draft.