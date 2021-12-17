NFL changes COVID-19 protocols to allow players to return quicker

The Cleveland Browns are one of several NFL teams with serious COVID-19 issues plaguing the roster right now. With over 20 players and coaches forced out due to positive tests, Cleveland is wildly shorthanded for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. To help mitigate the disaster in the future, the NFL is making a small but significant change to the COVID-19 protocols.

The NFL sent a memo detailing the changes to all 32 teams. It was released prior to Browns QB Case Keenum and S Grant Delpit testing positive on Thursday.

There’s quite a bit to the releases, but here’s the abridged version:

All individuals will now be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status when involved with any team-related function.

No more indoor meetings. Teams will have to hold their meetings outdoors or remotely, with the Browns and other northern cities basically forced to hold them remotely.

No team dinners or gatherings on the premises.

No more than 15 people can be in the weight room.

The more important tweak from a fan and consumer perspective involves how quickly players who test positive can get back into the lineup. Players who are actively vaccinated and asymptomatic can now return if they provide two negative PCR tests, and those tests can be conducted on the same day. Previously, they would have had to produce negative tests 24 hours apart.