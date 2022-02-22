NFL changes course, won’t ‘bubble’ players at scouting combine

Combine has been “unbubbled” for players in attendance, per a memo sent out tonight. pic.twitter.com/916Up4E8LB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2022

The NFL will not require prospects to be in a “bubble” at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, per a memo sent to players and their representatives Monday night (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter).

The league initially informed players planning to attend that they would have to remain within a secured location while at the event, allowing only one “medical support person” to accompany them. There was swift pushback from agents representing the players, with more than 150 prospects potentially set to boycott the athletic testing portions of the event.

The NFLPA even put out a statement in support of the incoming class of players, supporting their efforts to challenge the league’s late changes in protocols for this year’s combine experience.

